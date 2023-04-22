Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

