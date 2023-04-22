LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18,700.00 and last traded at $18,700.00. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,750.00.

LICT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $374 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19,112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19,925.89.

LICT Company Profile



LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

