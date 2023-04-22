Lido Staked ETH Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,869.58 or 0.06765196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $11.42 billion and $28.04 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,110,816 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform.

