LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

