Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $25.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

LSPD stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.