Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $130.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,436,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,385,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388849 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
