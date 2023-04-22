Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.09.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after purchasing an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after buying an additional 157,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $110.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

