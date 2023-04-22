Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $579.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $546.00 to $579.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.79.

LMT stock opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.44.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

