Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Update

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 162,680,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 15,910,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.