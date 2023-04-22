Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luther Burbank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

