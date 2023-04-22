Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 11.89%.
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
