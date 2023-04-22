Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 179,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 46,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 21,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

