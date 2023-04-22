MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $63.19 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.