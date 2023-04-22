MAGIC Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $248.93 million and $37.10 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,110,592 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars.

