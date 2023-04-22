Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MHNC opened at $16.60 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

