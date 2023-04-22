Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Financial Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 119.92%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -3.64% -25.71% -9.03% MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mannatech and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $137.21 million 0.19 -$4.49 million ($2.77) -5.05 MariMed $134.01 million 0.98 $13.47 million $0.03 12.89

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Mannatech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

