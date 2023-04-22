Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.50

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.50 and traded as high as C$27.71. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 172,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.6772042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

