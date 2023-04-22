Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $135.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $153.00.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

