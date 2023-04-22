Mcashchain Trading Down 9.3% This Week (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05495691 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

