McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,469. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.