McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $372,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $292.06. 2,171,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,926. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $292.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

