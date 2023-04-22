McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head-To-Head Contrast

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and McDonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 1.03 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -8.18 McDonald’s $23.18 billion 9.20 $6.18 billion $8.35 34.98

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveOne and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% McDonald’s 26.65% -120.10% 15.04%

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 McDonald’s 0 5 21 0 2.81

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $296.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Summary

McDonald’s beats LiveOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955, and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

