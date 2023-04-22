McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $292.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

