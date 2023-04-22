Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 28th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of MDRRP stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

