Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,632,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568,816 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 7.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $179,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,193. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.