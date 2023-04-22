Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 83,930 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Liberty Global accounts for 2.1% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

