Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,446 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

