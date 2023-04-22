Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $127,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.66. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

