Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $195,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

