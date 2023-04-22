Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

