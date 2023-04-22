Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.38.

LULU opened at $377.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $325.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

