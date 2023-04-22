Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. PAR Technology makes up 3.6% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned 0.39% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $97.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

