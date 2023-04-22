Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $377.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

