Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,920 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

