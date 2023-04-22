Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,176 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

