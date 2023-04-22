Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 417,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.65 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

