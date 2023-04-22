Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 384,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 690,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 339,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $21.73 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at $25,583,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.