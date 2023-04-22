Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 384,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 690,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 339,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
DBX opened at $21.73 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at $25,583,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
