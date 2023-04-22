Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

