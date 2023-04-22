Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.09

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.09 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.24). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,118,110 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Metro Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.37. The company has a market cap of £180.15 million, a P/E ratio of -254.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

