Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 0.7%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €7.30 ($7.93) and last traded at €7.40 ($8.04). 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.45 ($8.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.80) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.51) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Metro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.78 and a 200-day moving average of €7.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.72.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Further Reading

