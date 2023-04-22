Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MRU stock opened at C$76.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.30 and a 1-year high of C$78.90.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2591964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

