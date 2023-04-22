MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading 4.5% Higher

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.