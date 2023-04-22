Midas Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $700.97 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.40867742 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $700.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

