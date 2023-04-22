Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Articles

