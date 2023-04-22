Mizuho Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $52.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

