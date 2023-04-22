Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,432. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

