Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 124,788 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,788 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.