Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 405,008 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,008 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $70,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

