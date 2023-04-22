Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $352,000 Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429,317 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $34.22 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

