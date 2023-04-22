Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 277.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157,436 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 3.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $158,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TC Energy stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

