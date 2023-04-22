Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.74% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $97,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

PNFP stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

